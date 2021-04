LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said one person was injured in a shooting Friday night after 7:00 p.m. at 58th Street and Temple Avenue.

According to LPD, a female victim was located at 66th Street and University Avenue and taken to University Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

LPD said one person was in custody.

This is a developing story, please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.