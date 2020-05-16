LPD investigating skeletal remains near Buffalo Springs Lake

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a call regarding skeletal remains near Buffalo Springs Lake, LPD announced Saturday.

More information to follow when available. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) May 16, 2020

According to LPD, a person was taking pictures of the scenery and noticed the remains. That person then alerted Lubbock Sheriff’s Office deputies that were on scene for a rollover accident. LSO informed LPD of the situation.

Police were not able to tell if the remains were male or female, and expect to be on scene for several hours.

This is a developing story. Be sure to check back with everythinglubbock.com for more updates.