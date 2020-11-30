LPD investigating stolen vehicle crash early Monday; driver arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash resulting from a pursuit that occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. Nov. 30 at the intersection of N. Ash Avenue and E. Tulane Street.

Lubbock Police Officers located a stolen vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Oak Avenue, but the vehicle fled. During the ensuing pursuit, the vehicle traveled westbound in the 900 block of E. Erskine Street and lost control of the vehicle while turning northbound in the 600 block of N. Ivory Avenue causing him to collide into a residence in the 800 block of E. Erskine Street. The vehicle continued to evade. The vehicle was northbound in the 2000 block of N. Ash Avenue and turned eastbound onto the 100 block of E. Tulane Street when he lost control and collided into a gas meter and a telephone pole in the east alley of the 2000 block of N. Ash Avenue.

The driver, 46-year-old Christopher Rodriquez, was arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.

