LPD investigating Sunday crash, one charged with intoxication assault

This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that occurred around 3:45 p.m. December 6.

A Chevy Malibu, driven by 32-year-old Daborh Jackson, was traveling northbound on the I-27 access road when it collided with a Nissan Altima, driven by 20-year-old Ty’keybreuna Fultz, traveling eastbound on the Slaton Highway access road.​

Fultz and one of the passengers, 26-year-old Brendalyn Mitchell, were transported to University Medical Center with moderate injuries and a minor was transported with serious injuries.

Jackson was transported to Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries and charged with Intoxication Assault.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.

