LPD investigating Wednesday crash that killed 46-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from LPD. The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 7 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 3900 block of North Idalou Road.

A Chevrolet Colorado, driven by 46-year-old Juan Enrique Orduna, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes along the 3900 block of North Idalou Road. A Chevrolet Silverado 2500, driven by 41-year-old Ernesto Perez Vega, was traveling eastbound in the eastbound lanes. The Colorado struck the Silverado head on in the eastbound left lane.

Orduna was pronounced deceased on scene. Vega was transported by EMS to Covenant Medical Center with moderate injuries. Two passengers in the Silverado were transported by EMS to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. An additional passenger in the Silverado reported no injuries from the crash.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.