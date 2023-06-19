LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) said its investigative work continued in reference to the death of a patient at Crown Point on June 3. On Monday, HHSC, at the request of EverythingLubbock.com com, reiterated the investigation is not complete.

Officers with the Lubbock Police Department were called to 6640 Iola Avenue for a report of a dead body. A nurse told officers that she was assisting a patient change her undergarments.

The nurse told officers she moved the patient onto her right side, and the patient fell out of bed. The patient’s face hit nearby medical equipment, the police report said. The nurse and other staff members put the patient back in the bed, according to the police report, “at which time they believed she was deceased.”

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was called to the facility.

“Investigators are still waiting on autopsy results, which could take up to nine months,” LPD said last week. “The case will not be closed until they have received the final autopsy report.”

But LPD also indicated this the case was still considered an initial death investigation.

The HHSC said Friday, “Our investigation work is ongoing.”

“Once the final report is complete, it will be available to request through our open records process,” HHSC said. HHSC said EverythingLubbock.com was welcome to check for the report in the coming weeks.

“All licensed health care organizations, such as skilled nursing homes and hospitals, are required to report all sorts of incidents involving the care of patients,” Crown Point said in a statement. “Crown Point routinely reports incidents to Texas Health and Human Services Commission, our regulatory agency, who fully investigate the matter.”

“While we are not able to discuss details of specific incidents, all investigations by HHSC of this matter have been investigated and no violations were cited,” Crown Point said.

EverythingLubbock.com then reached back out to HHSC to see if the final resolution was available.

“Once the investigation at the facility is complete, HHSC staff then review the information that was collected for the final report,” HHSC said in response Monday.

After this story was published, Crown Point provided a copy of an inspection report from HHSC which indicated no violations. EverythingLubbock.com reached back out to HHSC to clarify if that is the final report or if another document is in the works. This story will be updated if necessary.