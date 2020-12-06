Update: LPD investigating fatal Sunday morning shooting in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday morning in Central Lubbock.

The incident was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 2300 block of 39th Street.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center where they were pronounced deceased, according to an LPD social media post.

According to emergency radio traffic, police were searching for a Hispanic male driving a two-door gray Chevrolet Cobalt in connection to the shooting.

LPD’s Metro Unit was called to the scene.

— Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) December 6, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.