Police on scene in 8200 block of Avenue F (Nexstar Media Inc. EverythingLubbock.com)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Monday morning was investigating an incident it says involved an aggravated robbery.

A man reported to police that he had been shot in the face around 7:00 a.m. When LPD officers arrived, it was discovered that he had been jumped by a group of people.

There was no information yet on whether the man had been taken to a hospital.

This story is developing.