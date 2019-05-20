LPD issues arrest warrants for five individuals for April 6 riot
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:
Arrest warrants were issued today for five individuals in connection with the civil disturbance incident which occurred in the 2400 block of Broadway Street after the Texas Tech men’s basketball team win over Michigan State during the NCAA Final Four tournament on April 6, 2019. The following individuals have been charged with the crime of Riot under the Texas Penal Code:
Javier Jurado, DOB 6/24/1997
Alexander Sotomayor, DOB 2/26/1994
Fidel Leon, DOB 5/17/1990
Timothy Ramirez, DOB 8/5/1997
Cole Saylors, DOB 3/17/1996
The crime of Riot is itself a Class B misdemeanor, carrying a maximum penalty of up to 180 days in jail and/or up to a $2000 fine; however, it may also carry the same classification of offense as any crime committed by any participant during a riot. Therefore, the level of charges against these individuals may ultimately be of a felony classification.
Jurado, Sotomayor and Saylors were at the time of this incident enrolled at Texas Tech University. Jurado and Ramirez have already been taken into custody as of the time of this release.
(This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.)
More Stories
-
Storms on Monday could be severe and produce heavy rainfall, hail,…
-
Very large hail, damaging winds and several tornadoes are…
-
LUBBOCK, Texas -- Charges were filed Friday against former Estacado…