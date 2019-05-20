LPD issues arrest warrants for five individuals for April 6 riot

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Arrest warrants were issued today for five individuals in connection with the civil disturbance incident which occurred in the 2400 block of Broadway Street after the Texas Tech men’s basketball team win over Michigan State during the NCAA Final Four tournament on April 6, 2019. The following individuals have been charged with the crime of Riot under the Texas Penal Code:

Javier Jurado, DOB 6/24/1997

Alexander Sotomayor, DOB 2/26/1994

Fidel Leon, DOB 5/17/1990

Timothy Ramirez, DOB 8/5/1997

Cole Saylors, DOB 3/17/1996

The crime of Riot is itself a Class B misdemeanor, carrying a maximum penalty of up to 180 days in jail and/or up to a $2000 fine; however, it may also carry the same classification of offense as any crime committed by any participant during a riot. Therefore, the level of charges against these individuals may ultimately be of a felony classification.

Jurado, Sotomayor and Saylors were at the time of this incident enrolled at Texas Tech University. Jurado and Ramirez have already been taken into custody as of the time of this release.

