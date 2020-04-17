LPD, DPS, LCSO issue update on Thursday’s deadly officer involved shooting

This is a news release from Lubbock Police, Texas DPS, and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police Department, the Department of Public Safety –Northwest Region and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office have identified the suspect in yesterday’s stolen vehicle pursuit.

31-year-old Jasman Washington was identified as the individual driving the stolen vehicle that led to a second pursuit with law enforcement shortly after 2 p.m. April 16. Washington has also been identified as a suspect in the original pursuit that began in the 1700 block of East Dartmouth Street.

The Texas Anti-Gang Unit and the DPS helicopter were operating in the area of 1700 East Dartmouth Street when they noticed a stolen vehicle. TAG attempted to make a stop which led to the first pursuit. The vehicle came to a stop, and three suspects exited the vehicle, including Washington, at the intersection of East 10th Street and Ute Avenue. One suspect, 52-year-old Tabrick Johnson, was apprehended.

During this time, an officer noticed Washington attempting to steal a different vehicle from a victim which led to a subsequent pursuit.

Area law enforcement attempted to force the vehicle to stop. Washington refused to stop and injured a DPS Trooper. Multiple shots were fired at Washington, and he was pronounced deceased on scene.

The DPS Trooper and an LPD Officer had minor non-life-threatening injuries.

