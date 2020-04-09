LPD K-9 recovering after shot in the line of duty

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock Police K-9 was recovering Thursday after getting shot in the line of duty this week.

K-9 Fflorian searched the perimeter of a house in the 5600 block of Amherst Street on Monday, near where a 15-year-old was hiding in the bushes with a gun, according to police.

She then opened fire on the police K-9, striking it at least one time. The K-9 handler returned fire.

On Thursday, Fflorian was released from the vet and was home with his handler, according to a post on the LPD Facebook page.

Police said Fflorian was in “PAWsitive spirits” and was expected to make a full recovery.

Read the full statement below:

“First, we’d like to thank everyone for their kind words regarding K9 Fflorian and his handler (and yes, that is the correct spelling of his unique name!).

We’re happy to announce that Fflorian was released from the vet and is at home with his handler! He is in PAWsitive spirits and is expected to make a full recovery.

For those curious, Fflorian is a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois and came to the LPD back in 2017. He is trained in narcotics detection and criminal apprehension. He has done wonders for the LPD and our community.”

RELATED STORY: LPD provides update after teen injured and K9 shot