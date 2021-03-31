LPD launches Women’s Wellness program centered on mental health

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s first women’s wellness committee is officially up and running.

“Stuff that I was going through, I was taking it home a little more than I should have, and no one in my class was really going through the same things, so none of us knew how to deal with it,” said Officer Karina Rodriguez.

After several officer deaths, LPD decided it wanted more mental health resources for the department.

“We were just brutally honest in the writing of that grant how desperately we needed help in a structured way of making this program,” said Officer Kimberlee Crain.

They applied for a grant through The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) receiving $75k back in October to go toward funding mental health programs.

“We aren’t reinventing the wheel. These programs have been out for years, but the fact that we get to bring this to our department and that it gets to be us that feels very rewarding,” said Crain.

The Women’s Wellness program is the first program launched by LPD with grant money. The program will focus on supporting and providing mental health resources to female law enforcement officers, as well as dispatchers and staff members.

“[This] gives access to things females in the department might need, that they may not know how to necessarily get access to,” said Crain. “We very often miss caring for those people, and we don’t want to miss that opportunity anymore.”

Both officers hope with the start of the program, some of the stigma surrounding police officers seeking help will be removed.

“The idea of peer support and having a resource hub is that it be available, and we remove the stigma of seeking help before it ever comes to the point where suicide is ever a thought. Suicide isn’t the stigma–it’s seeking help that’s the stigma,” said Crain.

With the money received from the grant, LPD also hopes to start other wellness committees, like veterans wellness and a peer support committee.