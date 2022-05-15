LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels:

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. This year, on Wednesday, May 18th, the Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and Department of Public Safety will deliver Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ hot lunches on over 40 different routes. We appreciate the support we receive from our local peace officers each year. We are excited to have these officers help provide meals to our homebound, elderly, and disabled clients. This will all kick-off at Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office between 10:30am and 11:15am.

Every day, but especially during Police Week and Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, please be sure to show your appreciation to all local Peace Officers. They put their lives on the line and provide support in more ways than most of us realize.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is not government funded nor are we a United Way agency. We feed over 800 homebound people thanks to generous support from the Lubbock and Wolfforth Communities.

WHO: Lubbock Meals on Wheels, Department of Public Safety, Lubbock Police Department, and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

WHAT: Peace Officers Deliver

WHEN: Wednesday, May 18, 10:30am-11:15am

WHERE: 2304-34th Street

For more information, please call Mary at (806)792-7971 or email mary@LubbockMOW.org

(Press release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels)