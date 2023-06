LUBBOCK, Texas — A person evaded police Thursday night after the Lubbock Police Department received reports of shots fired near an apartment complex in the 5200 block of Bangor Avenue.

According to a statement from LPD, officers arrived to the call at 11:51 p.m. and heard shots nearby. LPD then found a car in the 5400 block of 53rd Street.

That vehicle took police on a brief chase, according to LPD. No injuries were reported and no arrests were yet made, but the investigation was ongoing.