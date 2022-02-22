LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Rescue presented their plans to spend federal relief dollars to the City Council Tuesday, describing the funds as an opportunity to improve their public safety efforts

LPD Chief Floyd Mitchell outlined purchases totaling about $472,000 that he hopes to make with the funding, all directed towards controlling traffic and vehicular threats.

“They are public safety equipment items that with this opportunity through ARPA funds will increase our ability to protect the citizens of Lubbock,” Chief Mitchell said.

Among the department’s wish list are 45 new lidar units, or speed lasers, to complement their new strategies against speeding and provide better data. Chief Mitchell said his department’s current units are 8 to 15 years outdated.

Chief Mitchell also requested additional observation towers to monitor public events and act as a “visual deterrent to crime,” and $122,000 for a “modular barrier unit” meant to prevent vehicular threats during public events on roadways. Chief Mitchell cited November’s deadly vehicular attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin as one example of the need for more traffic barriers.

The council signaled their support for each of LPD’s purchases.

“I agree that these are all great enhancements for public safety and am in total agreement that we go forward with this,” District 3 councilman Jeff Griffith said.

Lubbock Fire Rescue Chief Shaun Fogerson also described a need for his department to update old training facilities and equipment.

He outlined his wish list, which includes a $1.5 million “burn house,” or training facility, for advanced fire responses. He said the current burn house has not adapted to the city’s growth and is now only adequate for beginner firefighters.

“It’s not relatable to the experienced firefighter. It’s not challenging,” Chief Fogerson said.

This new facility would be better fitted to the city’s modern construction sizes and more complex designs, and will be able to withstand larger burns.

Chief Fogerson also requested $1.3 million for advanced cardiac monitors to assist paramedics, and approximately $300,000 for a boat to use in operations on Lake Alan Henry.

The departments hope the city will allocate these dollars out of their $56.6 million it received from the American Rescue Plan. That federal legislation sent $1.9 trillion to assist state and local governments in its pandemic response, although general public safety efforts are a qualifiable expenditure area.

City Council will next consider ARPA fund allocations at their meeting on March 8.