LUBBOCK, Texas– On Wednesday, Lubbock Police, the Lubbock Fire Department and EMS responded to a three-vehicle crash in South Lubbock.

At approximately 9:45 a.m., officers responded to the crash at 98th Street and Slide Road, according to police.

Police also confirmed Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the scene after JAWS was requested after one person in a vehicle was possibly trapped.

This was still an active scene, and drivers were urged to avoid the area.