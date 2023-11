LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced on Saturday afternoon it had successfully located Vivian Moreno, 29.

According to LPD, Moreno was found just before noon at a motel in the 900 block of East Slaton Highway.

Despite Moreno’s location, authorities are still searching for Joe Ruben Lopez.

Moreno was reported missing by LPD on Friday afternoon and believed to be in danger.