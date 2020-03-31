LPD, Lubbock Fire Marshal’s office enforce stay-at-home order

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department is working with the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s office to enforce the recent stay-at-home order.

Allison Matherly, the LPD’s Public Information Officer, said it’s crucial for people to stay at home as much as possible.

“If you need to go to work, go to work and come back home. If you need to go to the grocery store, go to the grocery store come back home,” she said, “limit your exposure and limit your exposure to other people.”

She said the city is not requiring residents to present any form of travel permit to maneuver through the city.

“LPD will not be pulling individuals over, whether that’s pedestrians that they see on the street or vehicles, without some other cause for being pulled over,” she said. “If you are breaking the law, we still are pulling people over for that. “

Matherly said there are fines and jail time associated with non-compliance with the disaster declaration.

“We would much rather have compliance than write a citation,” she said. “Our goal is to speak with individuals or businesses and bring them into compliance with the order.”

Lieutenant Michael Jones with the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s office said his office is not only checking businesses to make sure they are in compliance, it is also checking on residents.

“We also get reports. The Lubbock Police Department has a non-emergency phone number that has been shared, and so we get a number of reports through that route as well,” said Jones. “So once those come through, we respond to those and address those concerns from those citizens.”

He said so far they have not had any problems.

“Every interaction we’ve had with people in social gatherings, they’ve all understood and comply and disperse their groups, and we haven’t had any issues beyond that,” he said.

CLICK HERE to read more information about the stay-at-home order.