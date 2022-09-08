Lubbock, Texas— A Lubbock woman was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the police report, the victim was walking to a friend’s house in 1900 block of Avenue N when the suspect physically assaulted her.

The suspect demanded the victim give the suspect all her money and told the suspect she did not have any. The police report also said the suspect held a gun to the victim’s head and threatened to kill her.

According to the police report, the suspect attempted to get the victim to follow the suspect back to where they came from by holding her at gunpoint.

A friend of the victim called for the victim and the suspect fled with the victim’s cell phone, the police report said.

The victim told responding officers she recognized the suspect from previous interactions.