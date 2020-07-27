LPD: Major crash reported at 34th and I-27 Sunday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to scene of a major crash in Central Lubbock Sunday evening.

The accident was reported at 34th Street and Interstate 27 in the northbound access road.

The time the crash occurred is unknown at this time.

According to a social media post by the Lubbock Police Department, serious injuries had been reported.

Accident investigators also responded to the scene.

The public was being asked to avoid the area.

Officers are on the scene of a major crash at 34th St. and I-27 in the north bound access road. Serious injuries have been reported. LPD Major Crash Unit is responding to the crash site. Please avoid the area. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) July 27, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.