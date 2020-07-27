LPD: Major crash reported at 34th and I-27 Sunday evening

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to scene of a major crash in Central Lubbock Sunday evening.

The accident was reported at 34th Street and Interstate 27 in the northbound access road.

The time the crash occurred is unknown at this time.

According to a social media post by the Lubbock Police Department, serious injuries had been reported.

Accident investigators also responded to the scene.

The public was being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

