LPD Major Crash Unit conducting 2 follow-up crash investigations until further notice

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police wanted to remind the public Friday that the Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct two follow-up crash investigations that started at 9:00 a.m.

Read the news release below to find out which intersections will be blocked off to conduct the investigations:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct two follow-up crash investigations starting at 9 a.m. June 18.

The unit will start in the 3400 block of Avenue Q. All southbound lanes at this location will be closed and traffic diverted westbound onto 34th Street. Northbound lanes of Avenue Q will not be affected. This operations is expected to take approximately an hour and a half.

The second follow-up investigation will occur in the 9000 block of Indiana Avenue. The northbound lanes of Indiana between 90th and 91st streets will be closed to through traffic and drivers will be diverted eastbound on to 91st Street. Southbound lanes of Indiana Avenue will not be affected. This operations is expected to take approximately an hour and a half.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected. TxDOT will be assisting with the operation.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.