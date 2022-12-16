LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a crash that ended at a car dealership and left 52-year-old David Singleterry dead on Thursday.

According to LPD, Singleterry was driving a car east in the 6300 block of the access road of Spur 327. He veered north through the grass median, onto the main lanes of Spur 327, then hit the median.

The median threw his car back across the main lanes to the grass median and across the access road and Iola Avenue. LPD said his car then came to a stop after hitting two parked cars at Mears Mazda Volvo car dealership.

Read the full press release from The Lubbock Police Department.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a collision in Southwest Lubbock that left a 52-year-old man dead.

Officers were called to the 6300 block of Spur 327 at 8:22 p.m. on December 15th for reports of a collision with injuries.

Upon arrival, they located David Singleterry with serious injuries. He was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Singleterry, who was driving a passenger car, was traveling east in the 6300 block of the access road of Spur 327, when the vehicle veered north through the grass median and on to the main lanes of the spur. It then crossed both lanes before striking the center concrete median. The vehicle then continued in a southeast direction back across the main lanes, through the grass median, across the access road and Iola Avenue, before colliding with two parked cars in a car dealership parking lot.

The investigation is ongoing.

End press release.