LPD Major Crash Unit investigating, serious injuries after Tuesday morning crash in SW Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department provided new details on a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Southwest Lubbock Tuesday morning.

LPD said the crash occurred around 6:00 a.m. at Spur 327 and Frankford Avenue.

Police said one person suffered serious injuries and was transported to University Medical Center.



The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash involving a passenger car and a pickup truck that occurred shortly after 6 a.m. March 16 at the intersection of the Spur 327 westbound access road and Frankford Avenue.

A Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 21-year-old Austin Beaudoin, was traveling westbound in the 5700 block of the Spur 327 access road. A Hyundai Elantra, driven by 29-year-old Robyn Judd, was traveling northbound in the 5900 block of Frankford Avenue. Both vehicles entered the intersection and the Silverado struck the Elantra along the right side of the vehicle. From the force of the crash, the Elantra continued to travel toward the west, striking a pedestrian signal light along the northwest corner of the intersection.

Judd was transported to University Medical Center by EMS with serious injuries.

This investigation into this crash is ongoing.