LUBBOCK, Texas – Following a crash that hospitalized Benjamin Kitchens, 19, the Lubbock Police Department will conduct a mapping investigation Friday morning at 9:00 a.m.

The operation is expected to take an hour.

“Avenue X will be closed at 8th Street for northbound traffic, while southbound traffic will be diverted onto the south alley of the Marsha Sharp Freeway,” LPD said.

LPD also said that Mac Davis Lane was closed on the west side of Avenue X due to construction, but lanes going west would be diverted south onto Avenue W.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area.