LPD Major Crash Unit seeking information on 2017 hit-and-run

(The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department)

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit is seeking the public’s help in the continued investigation of a 2017 fatal hit and run.

On March 24, 2017, Lubbock Police officers responded to a major crash in the 400 block of Slide Road. Officers arrived on scene and found 24-year-old Alejandro Hernandez in the roadway with severe injuries. Hernandez was transported to University Medical Center, and died on March 27, 2017.

The initial investigation indicated Hernandez was attempting to cross Slide Road on foot when a vehicle traveling northbound struck him. As the investigation continued, officers were able to identify a potential suspect vehicle, a red 2011 Dodge Durango. The vehicle was located and through forensic evidence was positively linked to the crash.

The Major Crash Investigative Unit is looking for any information to identify the driver of the Dodge Durango at the time of the crash. Anyone with information can call Det. Robert McPherson at (806) 775-2762 or Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

This investigation into this crash is ongoing.

(This is a news release from Lubbock Police)