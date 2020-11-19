LPD Major Crash Unit seeking public’s help in deadly hit-and-run crash

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Thursday, the Lubbock Police Department released images of a vehicle suspected in a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred earlier this week.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m., November 16, at the intersection of Idalou Road and East 4th Street, according to police.

Furthermore, the vehicle was described as a red 2016 or 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer.

Read the full news release below for more information:

The vehicle is described as a red 2016 or 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer.

A motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the 3200 block of East 4th Street and a Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling westbound in the 3300 block of East 4th Street. The Mitsubishi began to turn southwest onto Idalou Road. The Mitsubishi and the motorcycle collided in the intersection. The Mitsubishi then turned around and fled the scene heading eastbound on East 4th Street.

The driver of the motorcycle, 70-year-old Benigno Salas, was transported by EMS to University Medical Center with serious injuries. Salas was later pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information on the location of the driver or red Mitsubishi Lancer is encouraged to call the Major Crash Investigation Unit at 806-775-2753 or Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward up to $2,500. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.

