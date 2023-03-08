LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department will conduct a follow-up crash investigation on Friday, March 10 at 8:30 a.m. of 50th Street and Avenue G, according to a press release from LPD.

According to LPD, eastbound lanes of 50th Street will be closed at the northbound access road of I-27. All eastbound traffic will be diverted North onto the northbound access road by TxDOT.

Westbound lanes will be closed periodically, the press release continued.

Motorists were asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate routes as delays are expected.

Specific information about the investigations will be given through LBKAlert, according to LPD.