LPD makes arrest after Wednesday bank robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The Lubbock Police Department made an arrest following a bank robbery that occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. today at Bank of America, located at 5144 82nd Street.

LPD officers responded to the bank for a robbery that just occurred. Through the initial investigation, they determined the suspect approached a teller and passed them a note demanding money and threatened the teller if they did not comply. The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect left the bank and fled by vehicle.

The suspect, 59-year-old David Edward Chambliss, was a customer of the bank and recognized by an employee. Officers located a license plate number for a vehicle associated with Chambliss, and found that the license plate had recently been scanned at an area hotel.

Officers located Chambliss at Extended Stay America, located at 4802 S. Loop 289, and placed him under arrest for the bank robbery.