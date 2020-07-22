LPD makes arrest for deadly crash at Slide Rd & MSF

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Wednesday said a man was arrested for manslaughter after a deadly crash that occurred on January 1.

The following is a statement from LPD:

Manslaughter Charge for Fatal Crash

(LUBBOCK, TX) – On July 7, a warrant was issued for Raymundo Miguel Gamboa for the charge of manslaughter. The manslaughter charge resulted from the investigation into the fatal crash that occurred on January 1, at the intersection of Slide Road and Marsha Sharp Freeway around 2:30 p.m.

A Ford Fusion, driven by Gamboa, was traveling southbound on Slide Road and a Ford Edge was eastbound on the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

After the collision, the Ford Fusion collided with a Ford Explorer. The front passenger in the Ford Fusion, 28-year-old Jose Fraire, suffered serious injuries and was transported to UMC where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Ford Fusion and the driver and passenger in the Ford Edge suffered moderate injuries. There were no injuries reported in the Ford Explorer.

On July 15, the Lubbock Police Department and the U.S Marshall’s were notified that Gamboa was found in Anchorage, Alaska and is currently being held on the manslaughter warrant and other local charges.