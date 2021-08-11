LPD makes arrest for fatal Monday night shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit made an arrest for the drive-by shooting of 39-year-old Seattle Salazar that occurred at the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue U on August 9.

21-year-old Tazmin Paul was arrested for murder at approximately 11:30 p.m. August 10 in the 1900 block of East Cornell Street.

On August 9, Lubbock Police Officers responded to a shots fired call at 11:26 p.m. August 9, and found a man deceased in the street. The investigation indicated Paul shot at Salazar from a ‘90s model Chevrolet Suburban. Salazar was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.