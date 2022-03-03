LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department arrested a man for a Thursday afternoon shooting that left one woman dead.

Isaiah Montelongo, 25, was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.

LPD said he shot and killed 29-year-old Monica Rubio and fled.

Read the full release by LPD below:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit made an arrest in a Thursday afternoon shooting that left one woman dead.

LPD Officers responded to a shots fired call at 12:24 p.m. in the 1900 block of 22nd Street. The initial information received indicated an unknown suspect approached 29-year-old Monica Rubio, shot her and fled the scene. Rubio was transported to Covenant Medical Center where she was later pronounced deceased.

Through the course of the investigation, Metro Unit investigators were able to determine Rubio’s boyfriend, 25-year-old Isaiah Montelongo, shot her inside of his residence.

Montelongo was arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he is being held on $500,000 bond.

The investigation is on-going.