LPD makes arrest in connection to August 9th robbery

On August 14, the Lubbock Police Department Major Crimes Unit arrested 18-year-old Azarius Upshaw for his involvement in a robbery that took place at 6002 Slide Road.

On August 9, just after 2:30 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call in the parking lot of South Plains Mall, located at 6002 Slide Road. Isaac Reyes planned to meet Upshaw through the Letgo app and buy a cell phone from Upshaw. After Reyes exchanged the money for the cell phone, Upshaw attempted to take the cell phone back and a physical altercation ensued.

Reyes suffered moderate injuries. At the time, Upshaw was not identified.

Through the investigation, detectives identified Upshaw. He is held on a $100,000 bond.

