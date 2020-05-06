LPD makes arrest in early Monday murder

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police Department has announced an arrest in connection with the May 6 murder of 17-year-old Christopher Jolly, according to an LPD press release.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Lubbock Police and TAG Officers arrested 22-year-old Derik Edmond for the murder of 17-year-old Christopher Jolly at approximately 3:15 a.m. May 6 in the 1300 block of 47th Street.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. May 4, Lubbock Police officers responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Zenith Avenue. A large crowd gathered in the 2600 block of E. Baylor Street when shots were fired. Responding officers located 17-year-old Christopher Jolly with serious injuries. EMS transported Jolly to UMC where he was pronounced deceased.

Edmond was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held on $200,000 bond.