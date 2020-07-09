LPD Makes Arrest in Fatal Crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested on Thursday in connection to a deadly crash in South Lubbock that occurred on May 24.

Ehvan Reyna, 20, was arrested by Lubbock Police and the U.S. Marshals for manslaughter.

According to a LPD release, a Toyota Camry, driven by 84-year-old June Linker, was traveling southbound on University preparing to turn left onto 87th Street. A Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Reyna, was traveling northbound in the 8700 block of University Avenue. As the Camry was turning eastbound across University Avenue, the Camaro struck the Camry in the intersection of 87th Street and University Avenue. The Camry was forced into a utility pole located along the northeast corner of the intersection.

Linker was pronounced deceased on scene. Reyna received minor injuries, but refused EMS.