LPD makes arrest in Friday City Bank robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Shortly after 7 p.m, the Lubbock Police Department Crime Suppression Unit apprehended 48-year-old Matthew Courtney for his involvement in the bank robbery at City Bank, located at 611 University Ave.

Early investigation into the robbery at City Bank led investigators with the LPD Major Crimes Unit to Courtney. Investigators obtained a warrant for him at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday.

On Feb. 21, Courtney, dressed in a black parka, entered the City Bank, approached the teller and demanded money. The teller complied, and the suspect left the building and walked to a 2002 Mercury 4-door passenger car located outside of the bank.

