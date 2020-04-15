LPD makes arrest in road rage shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department made an arrest in a shooting road rage incident that occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. April 13.

Major Crimes Unit and TAG Investigators identified 19-year-old Kasimiro Rodriguez as the suspect that shot 66-year-old Margreta Zamarripa. Investigators arrested Rodriguez for aggravated assault April 15.

Zamarripa left her place of employment, the MCM Elegante Hotel, in her vehicle and proceeded to turn north on Avenue Q. As she turned, another vehicle in the roadway, driven by Rodriguez, swerved to avoid Zamarripa’s vehicle and pulled alongside her. Rodriquez discharged his firearm at Zamarripa’s vehicle. The shot entered Zamarripa’s vehicle through the driver-side door, striking her. Rodriguez fled the scene. Zamarripa was transported by EMS to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Investigators are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

