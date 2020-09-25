LPD makes arrest in Sept. 21 fatal stabbing of woman

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. 57-year-old Winston Lee Caraway was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fir Avenue. Caraway called the Lubbock Police Department indicating he wanted to turn himself in. He was arrested without incident.

Caraway was arrested for a homicide that occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sept. 21 in the 1800 block of E. Colgate Street.

On Sept. 21, officers responded to a call for service for a possible deceased person. The original caller advised a female subject was dead. Upon arrival, officers responded and located 26-year-old Kyera “Polly” Jones with a life-threatening stab wound. Initially, Jones was alive but unresponsive. She was transported by EMS to University Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.