LPD makes arrest in Thursday murder

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

Image of Robert Miner from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

At approximately 11:25 p.m., the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and TAG Officers arrested 34-year-old Robert Miner for the shooting death of 28-year-old Cody Moreno.

The investigation found Miner waited for Moreno in the parking lot of the Park Tower Apartments, located at 1617 27th St. When Miner saw Moreno leaving the parking lot, he followed him on to Avenue Q. Both cars approached 30th Street, when Miner collided with Moreno. Following the crash, Miner shot Moreno in his vehicle.

Miner was arrested without incident in the 8200 block of CR 5830 in Shallowater. He was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held on $250,000 bond.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)

