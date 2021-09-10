LPD makes arrests in connection to Burger King and other robberies

Left to right: Shedd, Cox and White. Image from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday arrested two of three people in connection to recent armed robberies. A third suspect was arrested Thursday.

A police report said two armed men took money from the Burger King located in the 7000 block of University Avenue on Monday, August 30.

That same day, armed men robbed the Ace Cash Express in the 4600 block of 34th Street. A police report said the two robberies were related.

One of the arrests happened Wednesday in the 500 block of Slide Road. Police set up a perimeter and took two of their three suspects into custody at that time.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Three Suspects Arrested in Connection with August Robberies

(LUBBOCK, TX) –Three suspects are in custody in connection with the late August robberies of Ace Cash Express and Burger King.

Lubbock Police were called to Ace Cash Express in the 4600 block of 34th Street for reports of shots fired at 2:10 p.m. on Monday, August 30th. 21-33863

Officers were then called to the Burger King in the 7000 block of University Avenue at 10:08 p.m. for reports of a robbery. 21-33931.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

27 year-old Ladasma Shedd and 27 year-old Aaliyah White were taken into custody on Wednesday, September 8th, around 3:00 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Slide Road. Shedd was arrested on an outstanding aggravated robbery warrant, while White was arrested for two outstanding municipal warrants.

18 year-old Willie Cox, Jr. was taken into custody on Thursday, September 9th, around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 5500 block of 58th Street in connection with a home invasion that occurred in the 1600 block of 59th Street around 5:00 a.m. on August 29th. (21-33691)

Additional charges are expected in connection with the Ace Cash Express and Burger King robbery.

