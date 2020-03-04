LPD makes arrests in racing-related crash fatality

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit, with the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force and DPS, arrested three individuals today for their involvement in a crash just before 3 p.m. Feb. 24 in the 7500 block of Slide Road.

19-year-old Xavier Montalvo was arrested on warrants for racing on a highway causing death and manslaughter, and 28-year-old Anthony Martin and 24-year-old Luis Salinas were arrested on warrants for racing on a highway causing death.

Luis Salinas, 24 and Anthony Martin, 28 via the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The crash resulted in the death of 69-year-old Howard Wright. EMS transported Wright to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. Montalvo was transported to Covenant Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit continues its investigation.

Montalvo, Martin and Salinas were all booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. Montalvo is being held on $150,000 bond, and Martin and Salinas are being held on $100,000 bond each.

(This is a press release by LPD)