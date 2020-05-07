LPD makes second arrest in murder of 17-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Lubbock Police, Texas Anti-Gang Officers and the U.S. Marshals made a second arrest at approximately 3:45 p.m. today for the murder of 17-year-old Christopher Jolly.

22-year-old Jeremiah Guerrero was taken into custody without incident in the 200 block of Cherry Avenue. Officers previously arrested 22-year-old Derik Edmond May 6 for murder.

Jeremiah Guerrero, 22, via the Lubbock County Detention Center

At approximately 2:30 a.m. May 4, Lubbock Police officers responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Zenith Avenue. Due to ongoing tensions between Guerrero, Edmond and Jolly, shots were fired when a large crowd gathered in the 2600 block of E. Baylor Street. Responding officers located 17-year-old Christopher Jolly with serious injuries. EMS transported Jolly to UMC where he was pronounced deceased.

Guerrero was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held on $200,000 bond.

Additionally, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Agency, the Department of Public Safety Northwest Region and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission assisted in this arrest.

(This is a press release from LPD)