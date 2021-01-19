LPD makes two arrests in 1997 shooting murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit made two arrests today in the 1997 murder of Steven Earl Johnson.

Shortly after 12:45 a.m. Sept. 9, 1997, officers responded to a call for service referencing shots fired with a subject down in the 2700 block of E. Colgate Street. Upon arrival, officers found Johnson laying in front of his residence.

The investigation found that Johnson was in front of his residence when a vehicle approached. The driver called out to Johnson and asked him to approach the car. Johnson began to run from the vehicle after identifying one of the two occupants had a firearm. While fleeing, Johnson was shot.

Thanks to individuals who came forward with sworn statements that provided pertinent information to the investigation, investigators were able to determine 47-year-old Pedro Erevia and 44-year-old Fabian Madrid were responsible for the murder of Johnson.

Erevia and Madrid were each arrested for murder this afternoon and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. Both are being held on $150,000 bonds.

The Texas Anti-Gang Center and Drug Enforcement Administration assisted in this case.