LPD: Man arrested after attempted assault with vehicle, high-speed chase and crash late Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested after an attempted aggravated assault with a vehicle led to a high-speed chase and crash in South Lubbock late Saturday evening, according to a police report.



According to a Lubbock Police Department report, officers were called to the 1900 block of South Loop 289 around 11:20 p.m. in response to a rolling civil disturbance.

The victim told police an SUV had attempted to ram and force them off the road in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289.

The victim also told police the person in the SUV was threatening to kill them and was using the vehicle to block them from leaving.

The report noted the officer arriving on scene saw the SUV parked and blocking the access road. Several vehicles were stopped on the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289, while other eastbound traffic was swerving around the stopped vehicles.

The officer observed the victim’s vehicle drive around the SUV and leave the scene, according to the report.

The officer also observed the suspect outside of a vehicle, running in lanes of traffic and pointing what appeared to be gun at other vehicles.

The report said the suspect saw police, got back into the vehicle and sped off.

The officer followed the SUV and attempted to make a traffic stop in the 7200 block of Avenue S.

The vehicle stopped for a few seconds before it sped off again at a high rate of speed.

The police report said the pursuit continued for several miles and speeds reached at and over 80 mph at times.

The SUV later attempted to turn west in the 1900 block of 82nd Street but was traveling too fast and crashed into the curve. The vehicle spun around before finally coming to rest in the 2000 block of 82nd Street.

The SUV almost struck another LPD cruiser at this point, the report said.

Due to dust in the air, the pursuing officer did not see the suspect exit his vehicle.

A DPS helicopter that was assisting LPD observed the suspect exit, run and jump a fence on the grounds of a nearby apartment complex.

The officer jumped the fence and chased after the suspect.

The suspect later tripped, fell and tried to roll under a vehicle in the parking lot.

The officer pulled the suspect out from under the vehicle and attempted to arrest him.

The suspect refused to comply with orders, so the officer tased the suspect, who was finally handcuffed.

The police report identified the suspect as Rueben Sosa, who was charged with aggravated assault, evading in a vehicle, evading on foot, and resisting arrest.

According to Lubbock County Detention Center records, Sosa was released from the jail around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.