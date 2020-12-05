Man arrested after crashing into LFR engine and leading LPD officers in pursuit early Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that occurred around 4:15 a.m. December 5.

Craig Godfrey, 55, was driving an F-150 pickup in the 1600 block of Avenue Q when he struck an LFR fire engine. When officers arrived, Godfrey fled the scene in his vehicle and officers pursued.

Due to the dangers of the pursuit, officers initiated a low speed forcible stop near 4th Street and Inler Avenue. Godfrey sustained minor injuries and was arrested for a DWI, FTLI and evading in a motor vehicle.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.

