Man arrested after crashing into LFR engine and leading LPD officers in pursuit early Saturday

Updated to add jail booking photo

Craig Godfrey
(Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that occurred around 4:15 a.m. December 5. 

Craig Godfrey, 55, was driving an F-150 pickup in the 1600 block of Avenue Q when he struck an LFR fire engine. When officers arrived, Godfrey fled the scene in his vehicle and officers pursued. 

Due to the dangers of the pursuit, officers initiated a low speed forcible stop near 4th Street and Inler Avenue. Godfrey sustained minor injuries and was arrested for a DWI, FTLI and evading in a motor vehicle. 

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)

