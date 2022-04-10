LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

A man is in custody, charged with murder, following an investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit into a Sunday morning stabbing that left another man dead.

Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 2800 block of 43rd Street at 3:42 a.m. on Sunday, April 10, for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located 48 year-old Robert Flores with serious injuries. Flores was transported to Covenant Medical Center via ambulance where he was pronounce deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears there was an altercation between Flores and 31 year-old Jonathan Mermella, at which point Mermella stabbed Flores.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mermella and he was taken into custody Sunday afternoon in the 4800 block of Avenue P without incident.

The investigation is on-going.

