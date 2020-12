LUBBOCK, Texas — On Sunday, the Lubbock Police Department reported that Christopher Allen Thomas, also known as Traevon Smith, had been located and was safe.

On Wednesday, December 23, LPD had requested the public’s assistance in locating him.

At the time, police said he was last seen on October 16, 2020.

LPD said Thomas was located in Lubbock and did not provide any further details.