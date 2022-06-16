LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues its investigation into an officer-involved shooting in early June following the death of 30-year-old Phillip Torres.

Torres was pronounced deceased on Thursday, June 16th at 2:39 p.m. at University Medical Center as a result of injuries following the officer-involved shooting.

Lubbock Police were called to the 2100 block of 67th Street at 7:12 p.m. on June 1st for reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located Torres in a vehicle, at which point he fled the scene, prompting officers to initiate a pursuit. The pursuit lasted approximately 9 minutes before being canceled due to concerns regarding Torres’ reckless driving.

LPD Officers were called to a second location at 7:36 p.m. for a theft in progress at The Knife Guys, located at 6620 Milwaukee Avenue, where it was determined Torres was the suspect.

Shortly after, Torres, who was reported to be in possession of a stolen machete and an axe, fled the scene. Officers were able to locate the vehicle he was in and initiate a second pursuit. Torres led officers back to the initial area in the 2100 block of 67th Street where they were able to conduct a forcible stop on the vehicle.

Torres then exited the vehicle, armed with the machete and axe, at which point he ran at an officer’s marked LPD-issued vehicle and struck the driver’s-side window with both weapons before running full speed toward officers with weapons in hand.

At 7:51 p.m., four officers fired multiple rounds, striking Torres. Officers then began life-saving measures while EMS responded to the scene. He was transported to UMC via ambulance with serious injuries.

No officers were injured and the investigation is ongoing.