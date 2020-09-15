LPD Metro Unit called out to area of 40th and Slide Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said the Metro Unit was dispatched to an area in west-central Lubbock late Tuesday morning.

According to a LPD social media post, the approximate address was in the 5200 block of 40th Street.

A police spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com there was a report of a fetus discovered at the scene. However, police were able to determine it was an animal fetus.

A photojournalist at the scene said there was no crime tape.

The Metro Unit is a joint effort of LPD and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

