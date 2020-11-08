LPD: Metro Unit investigating early morning homicide Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating an early morning homicide that occurred shortly after 6:00 a.m. November 8 at Market Street located at 4425 19th Street.

Officers responded to a call for service for shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers located 44-year-old Jason Halloway. He was transported to UMC and pronounced deceased.

Based on the initial investigation, 34-year-old Robert Baker was waiting in the parking lot and shot Halloway as he exited the store. Baker fled the scene to the United Express gas station and shot at the building. Baker then fled in his vehicle and drove to Covenant Medical Center where he exited his vehicle and shot at it. No shots were fired inside the hospital and no one was injured.

An off-duty LPD officer working security at Covenant Medical Center arrested Baker.

This case remains under investigation.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)