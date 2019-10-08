LPD: Middle School teacher’s aide accused of sending nude pictures to student

LUBBOCK, Texas — A former OL Slaton teacher’s aide was indicted and accused of sending nude pictures to a middle school student.

Alyssa Bryan, 23, was charged with one count of Indecency with a Child with Exposure. According to her jail booking information, her address was listed in Meadow.

On December 6 2018, the mother of a middle school student filed a police report, saying her son had been sent fully nude pictures of Bryan on his Instagram, according to a police report. Court records said these nude pictures were sent by Bryan.

She was arrested Thursday October 3, and was let out the next day on $50,000 bail.

Lubbock Independent School District issued a statement on the matter:

“Lubbock ISD administration became aware of the allegations against the teaching assistant and she was immediately placed on leave while the complaint was investigated by Lubbock ISD police. She submitted her resignation in March 2019. The matter was turned over to the district attorney and she was arrested by U.S. Marshals recently.”